Jessica Lopez, a prominent Lancaster protest figure last summer, was singled out for arrest and prosecution last year not because she did anything wrong, but because of who she is, according to her lawyer.

Attorney Christopher Patterson is seeking to have disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges thrown out, claiming Lopez is a victim of selective and vindictive prosecution.

“The purpose of her arrest was to punish her for being an activist and to send a message to other protesters,” Patterson wrote in a motion filed Wednesday in Lancaster County Court.

He declined further comment, saying the filing spoke for itself.

Lopez, 33, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged on Aug. 5, 2020, while she and others protested on East Chestnut Street near the Lancaster police station. Two other protesters were also charged that day, but others involved in similar activity as Lopez were not charged, Patterson wrote.

Besides her involvement in protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Lopez also had a federal lawsuit pending against Lancaster city and an officer.

Patterson’s motion refers to that suit, arguing it factored into the decision by police to arrest her.

Lopez “believes she was targeted for arrest for several reasons: her prior history with the Lancaster city police, including a civil suit against the department which was currently pending, that she was vocal in protest and to send a message to other protesters, the purpose of which was to discourage and chill their exercise of their right to peacefully protest,” Patterson wrote.

Patterson also argued that prosecutors haven’t made their case that Lopez’s actions warranted the charges, so they should be thrown out on that ground as well.

In August 2020, Lopez was arrested while sitting on Chestnut Street, ostensibly for blocking traffic. But Patterson wrote that traffic was able to get by Lopez and others on one of Chestnut’s two lanes and that Lopez even moved so a car could pass.

Patterson argued prosecutors failed to show that Lopez acted in a manner that would meet the elements of disorderly conduct.

Lopez “did not engage in fighting, threatening or violent or tumultuous behavior. She was engaged in a protected activity at a location where such activity is permitted,” Patterson wrote. “Although her activity may have annoyed the police, it did not constitute disorderly conduct.”

Likewise, Patterson argued, Lopez did not resist arrest.

The case is one of two protest-related charges of which Lopez is awaiting resolution in county court. She is also charged with riot and related offenses stemming from an arrest last September following the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz.

Both cases are scheduled for a status conference before President Judge David Ashworth on Nov. 18.

Lopez’s civil suit against police

In her October 2019 lawsuit, Lopez claimed officer Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, about a mile from the police station. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Nickel denies the claims.

In August, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston dismissed the sexual assault claim, but ruled that a jury should determine whether the officer’s use of force in arresting Lopez was excessive.

A Nov. 18 trial date is scheduled in Philadelphia before Marston.

Other protester cases

Besides Lopez, criminal cases are pending for about a dozen protesters charged last summer. Only a few other cases have been resolved.

Three people are scheduled for trial on Friday before Judge Merrill Spahn.

Yoshua Montague, 24, Kathryn Patterson, 21, and Christopher Vazquez, 32, are all charged with riot and disorderly conduct.

Vazquez is also charged with reckless burning or exploding and institutional vandalism. Montague is also charged with carrying a gun without a license and dangerous burning.

Another half-dozen defendants are scheduled for trial on Dec. 3. The remaining defendants have not been scheduled for trial.