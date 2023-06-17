Among the thousands celebrating Pride in Lancaster city on Saturday were moms from across Central Pennsylvania, offering free hugs.

“I’m an emotional mess right now,” said Abby Duncan, a volunteer with Free Mom Hugs, as she clutched some tissues. “Who doesn’t love a hug? Who shouldn’t feel loved?”

Free Mom Hugs is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 2018, to encourage and support the LGBTQ+ community. One of the ways is by going to community events to give out “free hugs.”

Duncan, of York County but originally Lancaster County, said she has always been an LGBTQ+ ally, with three of her four children being a part of that community. She happened to stumble upon Free Mom Hugs on Facebook about two months ago.

“Everybody should feel loved, important, seen and appreciated,” the 50-year-old said. “That’s why we’re here.”

The 15th Lancaster Pride was held at the Lancaster County Convention Center from 12 to 7 p.m., with an after-party slated for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event was to include hundreds of food vendors and entertainers, as well as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The goal is to celebrate the LGBTQIA community in Lancaster County,” said Tiffany Shirley, president of Lancaster Pride. “To give them a fun and safe time to celebrate who they are.”

More people were expected this year than last year, according to Shirley, which hosted over 5,000 people, with more than 250 vendors and sponsors.

This was the first year Lancaster Pride was held at the convention center. Attendees were encouraged not to bring bags — or use clear bags — and individuals were searched. Private security and constables were also onsite.

“The LGTBQIA community is under attack right now,” Shirley said. “We just wanted to make sure all of our spectators are safe and having a fun time.”

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim of Lancaster city ran one of the booths, with members showing support for the community.

Adrian Kametz, a member of the temple’s board, said being open and inclusive is one of the congregation’s core tenets. Last year, she went to Lancaster Pride with her family, and together with some of the congregation’s other members, decided to participate this year.

“We want to make sure that our presence and our stance as allies for the LGBTQ community is known,” Kametz said. “We have a big list of volunteers coming throughout the day, so it’s been embraced by our congregation as well.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health ran another booth, providing information about its resources and services for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. David Dumornay, executive director for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said that, as a physician, it’s a part of his job to go out into the community and provide care for all people.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re in this community, you’re in our care,” Dumornay said. “We promise to provide the best experience.”