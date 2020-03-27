Lancaster city police are warning residents of a trend seen elsewhere in the United States and around the world of fake kits purporting to detect and treat COVID-19.

Police said the kits are being mostly sold online and through direct-to-consumer sales.

The news release by police cited a March 14 seizure by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection of suspicious vials at Los Angeles International Airport.

The vials had written text stating “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit.”

Police also cited an incident in Europe of a man manufacturing fake test kits in the United Kingdom.

“Scammers and fraudsters will always come out of the woodwork in attempts to take advantage of people,” police state in the news release.

“That is usually the case when people feel vulnerable or uncertain. Don't let the scammers prey on your fears or uncertainty," police continued. "Don't give them your money.”

Instead, police recommend getting information on testing through websites for the Pennsylvania Department of Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In addition, any fraudulent activity related to COVID-19 should be forwarded in a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

