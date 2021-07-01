The Lancaster police department will use a $51,894 federal grant to help pay for a review of its internal affairs office and to buy eight bicycles.

The internal affairs review and new equipment for the bike patrol are part of the city’s efforts to bring the 135-officer department in line with best law enforcement practices. Those efforts were launched last year by Mayor Danene Sorace following the death of George Floyd and the social unrest that broke out in Lancaster and in communities across the country.

Lt. Kevin Fry said the review of the internal affairs office will include an evaluation of the civilian complaint process and the use-of-force review process, among other things.

The city will seek bids for outside consultants to do the review, Fry said.

The city recently reinstituted bike patrols as part of efforts to connect officers with residents, with 10 officers going through training through a program offered by the International Police Mountain Bike Association. Fry said the department wants to have another 10 officers go through the training, so more bikes are needed. He estimated the bikes will cost about $1,600 apiece.

Finally, about $1,550 of the grant will be used to help the department meet FBI-mandated reporting for the National Incident-Based Reporting System, the public database the FBI uses to keep a record of crimes.

The county, which serves as a pass-through for the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, released the money on Wednesday.

Last year, the city used its $43,168 Byrne grant to help pay for an overall review of police department policies as part of efforts to bring the department in line with best law enforcement practices and obtain accreditation from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. The city hired CNA Corporation, of Arlington, Virginia, at $81,022 for the job, which is expected to be done by Dec. 31.