The Lancaster police department will use part of a $49,036 federal grant to buy two pedal-assist electric police patrol bikes.

The county commissioners approved the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program grant on Wednesday.

The Trek-brand bikes cost $4,500 each, plus $490 for lights and sirens and $125 for a rear saddle bag, for a total of $10,230. The bikes have a top speed of 28 mph, according to a review site.

The department has been revamping its bike patrol program, which was largely disbanded by 2013. It now has about 30 officers who have gone through training provided by the International Police Mountain Bike Association.

The department is using donations from the Lancaster City Police Foundation to buy two other electric pedal-assisted bikes. Those bikes will complement the 15 pedal bikes the department has.

The department will use $30,000 of this year’s Byrne grant to upgrade its report management system and $7,000 to upgrade equipment used in investigations involving information on cell phones.

Last year, the department used part of its $51,894 Byrne grant to buy eight bicycles and for a review of its internal affairs office.

In briefing the commissioners Tuesday on the grant, District Attorney Heather Adams said the grant requires the county to sign with the city.