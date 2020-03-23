Lancaster city police are seeking four people who were wearing dark clothing and face masks and holding handguns when they reportedly robbed Rite Aid shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said witnesses reported that the four came in the main entrance, forcing - at gunpoint - customers who had been outside to go inside, and then forced an employee to provide them with narcotics that were in a secured location.

All four then left, possibly in a light-colored sedan, such as a Saturn, that had been parked in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

No one was injured, police said. They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone to text LANCS plus message to 847411.