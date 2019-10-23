Lancaster city police are searching for a man they say shot and grazed an acquaintance in the arm in a drive-by shooting following an argument Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lime Street.

Police say Shamari L. Smith, 30, and a 30-year-old man had been arguing and Shamari left. About 15 minutes later, Shamari drove by in a white Dodge Durango with an unknown Florida license plate, shot the man and drove away, police said.

The man was grazed in the right arm, but refused treatment, police said. His name was not released, but police said he and Shamari knew each other and the shooting wasn't random.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and driving under suspension.

