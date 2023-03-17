Lancaster city police are searching for a Manheim Township man they say sexually assaulted a mentally disabled juvenile in his care at a social services agency.

David Vazquez, 67, was an employee of the Dauphin County Children and Youth Agency as a residential life skills staff member in 2022. Staff members reported a possible sexual assault to police, and investigators determined Vazquez sexually assaulted a resident who has intellectual disabilities and is unable to consent, according to the complaint. Police said the sexual assault happened on June 15, and the juvenile later reported it to other staff members.

During an exam at Lancaster General Hospital, medical staff found preliminary evidence of a sexual assault, according to the complaint. The juvenile also told police that Vazquez apologized after the assault and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

Another resident at the agency told police the juvenile told them about the assault. The witness also saw Vazquez enter the juvenile's room multiple times in the past, and the witness started going into the juvenile’s room to protect them from Vazquez, according to the complaint.

Police charged Vazquez with rape of a mentally disabled person, institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.

Police have a warrant out for Vazquez's arrest, and say he is aware of the charges and has been avoiding law enforcement. The Lancaster Burau of Police are asking anyone with information about Vazquez to contact them at 717-735-3300 or 800-322-1913.