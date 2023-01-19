Lancaster police are searching for an 18-year-old city man and two juveniles wanted in a Lancaster City shooting that left a 15-year-old with a bullet wound in his head on the afternoon of Jan. 7.

Police charged Sackiwa "Shawn" Ntuli, 18, Jose Ramos — who turns 17 Friday — both of Lancaster, and Charles Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township, with attempted homicide and related offenses on Wednesday night and searched a home in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue early Thursday morning, but none of the males were found.

Police said the three should be considered armed and dangerous, though the shooting was not random.

The shooting happened on Pershing Avenue near Dauphin Street, in the southeast part of the city, where police found a male with a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m.

Police said video footage shows the victim and another person encountering the three suspects at 1:28 p.m. on Pershing Avenue, a residential neighborhood.

When the two groups saw each other, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman grabbed guns from their front waistbands of their pants and opened fire, taking cover behind nearby vehicles. The victim also reached into his waistband and began running, but was shot and and fell to the ground while his companion ran for his life, according to police.

The three suspects continued firing at 15 year old before fleeing. Police did not release his condition Thursday, but previously said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Besides attempted homicide, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman are each charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ramos and Freeman are both facing additional charges of possession of a firearm as a minor.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to call 717-735-3301 and ask to speak with a detective. Information can be provided anonymously.