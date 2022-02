Lancaster city police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Amari Poole was last seen about 8:15 p.m. Feb. 11 and was possibly trying to get to New York City, according to police.

Poole is 5'5" and 150 pounds; it is unknown what he what he was wearing. He lives on the first block of West New Street with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-735-3301 and ask for detective Jessica Higgins or a working Special Investigations Unit detective.