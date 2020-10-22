The Lancaster police department has cleared the officer who fatally shot Ricardo Muñoz on Sept. 13, saying he followed department policies and training and has returned to work.

The department announced the findings of its internal review Thursday, eight days after Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams ruled the officer was justified.

Muñoz, 27, came out of his mother's Laurel Street house, armed with a knife, and toward the officer. The officer retreated and fired four shots when he realized Muñoz was still chasing him. Muñoz fell to the ground and was pronounced dead within minutes.

Police had been dispatched for a domestic disturbance call to the home. Muñoz’s family has said they had been calling to get help for Muñoz, who had a history of mental illness.

The police department is not releasing the officer's name.