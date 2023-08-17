The Lancaster police department on Thursday announced that the two officers who fatally shot an armed 17-year-old city male during a burglary call earlier this month followed department policies and training.

The department’s announcement came two days after Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams concluded that the officers were justified in using deadly force against Darron Shaw.

In a statement, the department said:

"Both officers were found to have acted within the policies and procedures set forth by the Lancaster Bureau of Police, as well as the departmental training standards. With the internal investigation now closed, we have determined that no additional measures are necessary. As a result, both officers have been granted clearance to resume their full duty status."

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday, Aug. 13, in the first block of West New Street, between North Prince and North Queen streets, about a block away from Clipper Magazine Stadium.

A 36-year-old woman called police and said home security cameras showed someone entering her back door. Shaw was still inside minutes later when police arrived. Adams on Tuesday showed video captured by the cameras in which Shaw can be seen disabling a back door camera as he entered the home, apparently after breaking a back kitchen door window pane, and from a camera in the kitchen.

The officers' body camera video also showed Shaw exiting the house while pointing the gun at police. One officer yelled "Hands, hands" and both officers then shoot.

The woman was not home, but her 14-year-old son was and he climbed out on the roof while Shaw was in the house.

The police department’s report itself hasn't been released. Generally, the city has not released such reports on the grounds that they deal with personnel matters.