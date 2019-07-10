Lancaster city police released surveillance video from the 600 block of Lafayette Street where two men were shot June 16.

Anthony Marshall, 44, died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Marshall's son, Tyquane Christian, 25, was treated for injuries.

The video shows four persons of interest fleeing the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:36 a.m. for a report of shots fired and found Marshall in the 100 block of Laurel Street and Christian in the 700 block of Manor Street, both with gunshot wounds.

The victims were attending a party in the area and were shot after a confrontation with a group, police said.

Police released the following descriptions of the "persons of interest":

Black male, dark complexion, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing light pants, light to medium shirt with stripes on sides (shoulders).

Black male, taller, medium complexion, dark pants, hooded sweatshirt with cut-off sleeves.

Black male, medium complexion, longer "blow-out" hair, dark t-shirt and shorts, shorter stature.

White or Hispanic male, light mustache, wearing grey or light colored track jacket with light colored pants.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted online.