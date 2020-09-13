Editor's Note: The footage included in this story contains graphic footage and may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lancaster Bureau of Police have released body cam footage that shows an officer fatally shooting a man after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Sunday evening.

A news release also gives more details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance. Police said 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was reportedly becoming aggressive with his mother and trying to break into her house.

Several officers arrived at 4:24 p.m., and the first officer walked to the front of the residence and made contact with one of Munoz's family members. Munoz then emerged from the residence and began chasing an officer, according to the release.

Investigators determined Munoz had a knife in his right hand as he chased the officer, according to the release. The officer then fired several shots, and Munoz fell to the ground.

Munoz was later pronounced dead at the scene.