Two Lancaster city police officers were fired earlier this month for submitting forged COVID-19 vaccination cards to the department falsely indicating they’d been vaccinated, according to their termination letters.

Heather Schaeffer got a blank vaccination card from her cousin, who is in the military and involved in vaccination efforts, made a copy and sold it to Benjamin Lapp for $20, according to documents LNP | LancasterOnline obtained through a Right to Know request to the city.

The city does not mandate employees to get vaccinated, but strongly encourages them to do so, Jess King, chief of staff to Mayor Danene Sorace, told LNP earlier this year.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks in city buildings; those who are fully vaccinated do not, according to the policy.

According to Schaeffer and Lapp’s termination paperwork, Capt. Richard Mendez learned in September that the two “had been openly speaking about having fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.”

Both admitted submitting the forged cards during a Sept. 22 interview with police officials, the paperwork said. Lapp also told the officials that Schaeffer had other fraudulent cards and was possibly selling them.

Efforts to reach Schaeffer and Lapp or a police union representative on Friday were not immediately successful.

The paperwork also said the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office opened a criminal investigation into the matter on Sept. 29. District Attorney Heather Adams declined comment Friday afternoon.

A check of online court documents Friday afternoon did not show any criminal charges filed against either Schaeffer or Lapp.

They were accused of violating police department standards of conduct for failing to follow regulations and orders, conduct unbecoming an officer and of violating the city’s human resources policies concerning insubordination and unlawful conduct.

They failed to show at a due-process hearing before city officials earlier this month and instead submitted responses saying they had nothing further to add, according to termination letters signed by Sorace. The letters also said they may appeal or file a grievance through the police union.

The department and city did not comment beyond issuing a brief statement of their firings Friday, which referred to COVID-19 records falsification and being unfit for duty.

Schaeffer, who was fired Oct. 20, was sworn in on March 17, 2017. Before coming to Lancaster, she worked at departments in Perry and York counties and for Franklin & Marshall College's public safety department. She made a base salary of $72,349 and held the rank of officer upon termination.

Lapp, who was fired Oct. 18, was sworn in on Aug. 10, 2016. He graduated Manheim Central High School and was an officer for three years in Hagerstown, Maryland, before joining the Lancaster force. He made a base salary of $79,622 and held the rank of officer upon termination.