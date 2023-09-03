Downtown Lancaster has plenty to offer visitors, residents and people who commute daily to work in the commercial heart of the county.

But it also offers a glimpse, likely superficial for most, into the lives of people who fall outside the “normal” buckets of business owner, employee or tourist.

A walk along the 100 block of North Queen Street will expose someone to the loose community of people who spend much of their time there. These include the homeless, who have a long-established presence at Binns Park and the area along North Queen and East Chestnut streets flanked by the Lancaster County Government Center, and now with its completion this spring, at Ewell Plaza on the other side of Queen.

Joining the homeless is a harder to define community that includes the elderly, the underemployed and unemployed who favor the block as a place to pass the time or connect with friends. Most are law-abiding, but some aren’t, as shown in arrest data and anecdotal reports from people living and working in the city.

And that’s where the police come in, and the public’s expectations of what law enforcement should do to preserve the safety of the streets and, more broadly, foster a welcoming environment for everyone.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, who until recently was spokesman for the Lancaster Bureau of Police and a former city patrol officer, said downtown safety isn’t a simple question of identifying the homeless and getting them help.

“I think that many of the people who you see hanging around in Ewell Plaza or Binns Park, before the fencing was up, everyday are there because they want to be there,” he said.

(Binns has been closed since late May for renovations that are expected to finish in mid-September, prompting some of the regulars to move across Queen to Ewell, the public space that opened earlier this year and is in the same block as the newly-opened Lancaster Public Library, the Holiday Inn, offices, condos and businesses, including LNP Media Group.)

As for using police powers to somehow control the homeless and the others who gather downtown, Stoltzfus said strict enforcement of the law isn’t always the best approach.

“There's all kinds of enforcement opportunities within city ordinances,” he said. “But we can't arrest or enforce our way out of (homelessness and vagrancy). It's a tool. And you may see us use that tool, but every officer has discretion,” Stoltzfus said.

What to enforce also raises a question.

“What do we count as crime?” asked Jennifer Frank, an associate professor in Millersville’s School of Social Work.

“If people are urinating in public, but they don't have another alternative, I guess that's a crime, but it's not hurting anybody,” she said.

Frank participated in a study of Lancaster’s downtown homeless population around Binns from fall 2021 into early 2022. The study, “People & Places: Community need and the use of public space in Binns Park,” was released in April.

Assumptions and misconceptions surround homelessness and crime factors into that, Frank said.

“Oftentimes, I think they're the ones that are having crimes against them. They're not necessarily committing the crimes,” Frank said. “And we need to think about their vulnerability, their humanity, and the fact that they need to live their lives in public and do the kind of private things that they would do at home in public spaces.”

Frank’s colleague, Mary Glazier, a Millersville professor emerita and former director of its Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change, said study observers didn’t find dangerous crime around Binns.

Stoltzfus also said major incidents aren’t common in the Binns/Ewell area.

City crime data during March, April, May and June in the Binns/Ewell area show that 35 of the 39 arrests police made were for minor offenses under the category of public nuisance crimes: Trespass, public intoxication, harassment related to fighting, and one retail theft. Four drug-related arrests and a traffic offense made up the rest of the charges.

Frank questioned if people want police to enforce laws when it comes to “vulnerable, marginal people — or enforce it for everybody?”

When “we want to enforce (laws) with some kinds of people and not other kinds of people, that becomes problematic,” she said. And criminalizing some nuisance behaviors can lead to greater problems.

“If you're homeless, and you get in trouble because you did one of these nuisance things and then you end up in jail, then you have a criminal record. Now you can't get a job… Are we actually trying to help people and fix this or are we trying to punish people and find a scapegoat to blame,” Frank said. “The underlying problem here is that people have deep needs, they have housing needs, and the current housing situation in Lancaster is not meeting their needs.”

Stoltzfus said there are “many who are truly seeking help and seeking housing and services and we are always there to guide them and provide them direction to go for those services.”

The city has a social worker, crisis intervention team-trained officers, and has increased police patrols throughout the Downtown Investment District, which includes Binns and Ewell.

“They're focusing on areas of need,” Stoltzfus said. “We’re just trying to work with everyone else to try to bring about a solution here.”

Stoltzfus, in an interview earlier this summer, rattled off highlights of laws relating to city parks that could justify police citing people.

“You can't use any controlled substances or alcoholic beverages in a city park. You can't be in a city park under the influence of a controlled substance or manifestly under the influence of alcohol. You can't have an open container but no person shall consume any intoxicating beverages within 20 yards of any parking areas…” he said.

Stoltzfus gave an example of what he would do if he came across someone drinking a beer in a park.

He’d tell them it wasn’t allowed, ask them to dump the can and throw it away.

“And if I got no attitude, and I got compliance, my goal was compliance,” Stoltzfus said. “I wasn't just citing everybody.”

Stoltzfus said it would be a “horrible approach” to enforce every law, every time a violation was observed.

“It would be misguided,” he said. “Now can we use it as a tool? Absolutely. Sure. And we will. But to take a zero tolerance approach is not good.”

Police also prioritize calls, he said. A burglary or shooting somewhere else in the city is going to be given a higher priority than cracking down on people sleeping around the government building.

Stoltzfus also views the issue of unhoused people in public spaces as one of autonomy and independence.

“And if someone's in a situation where they're struggling to find housing, and (their) options are a place with curfew and rules about, say, using substances — alcohol or other — and they don't want to abide by those guidelines, then I don't know how to phrase it other than to boil it down to: everyone wants some freedom and liberty and autonomy and a life,” he said. “And they don't necessarily want to be told what to do and when to be at a certain place or when to sit down and have a meal. Or where to sleep, who to sleep next to. I think that's human nature.”