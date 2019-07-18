Lancaster city police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a June attack who was recorded on a surveillance video shortly afterward.

The assault happened about 8:20 p.m. June 15 in the first block of East Chestnut Street. The victim, an adult male, sustained a broken nose and cuts as he was trying to get into a taxi, police said.

The assault happened after a dispute about two blocks away in the first block of West Chestnut Street during which the victim walked away, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3301, or contact at Lt. Richard Mendez, 717-735-3346, or mendezr@lancasterpolice.com.

Anonymous tips can be shared by contacting Lancaster County Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.

