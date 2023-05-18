A man believed to in his fifties was shot Thursday afternoon in the city's southwest and police are investigating.

Chief Richard Mendez said the man's injuries were not life threatening, but he did not have further information.

The shooting happened about 4:05 p.m. near New Dorwart and St. Joseph streets.

A woman who spoke with a reporter around 5:45 p.m. said she was outside on Saint Joseph when the shooting happened.

She said she saw a red car being followed by a gold minivan. The red car stopped, the driver got out, walked back to the van and shot at it six or seven times.

Then she said the man went down the street and dropped his gun then picked it up. Another person in the car got into the driver seat, and the vehicles drove off.