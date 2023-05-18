A man believed to be in his fifties was shot Thursday afternoon in the city's southwest and Lancaster police were investigating.

Chief Richard Mendez said the man's injuries were not life threatening.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. on New Dorwart Street between West Vine and St. Joseph streets. A few minutes later, a hospital notified police that a gunshot victim arrived, according to police.

A woman who spoke with a reporter around 5:45 p.m. said she was outside on St. Joseph St. when the shooting happened. No one else in the area questioned by a reporter said they saw what happened.

The woman said she saw a red car being followed by a gold minivan coming east on New Dorwart St. The red car stopped shortly after crossing West Vine, the driver got out, walked back to the van and shot at it six or seven times.

Then she said the man ran down New Dorwart St., but dropped his gun then picked it up. Another person in the car got into the driver seat, and both vehicles drove off.

Numerous yellow evidence markers could be seen at two separate areas on New Dorwart St. One set, near West Vine St., had about a half-dozen; the second set, by St. Joseph, had about 20.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 717-735-3301.