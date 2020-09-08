Lancaster city police are searching for a man who robbed two people, then later shot at them and two other people who had gone looking for him, on Monday evening in the city's southeast.

The victims — a man, 18, and a girl, 17 — told police they were robbed at gunpoint by a man about 7 p.m. near Rockland and Dauphin streets. After getting money from them, the man let them go.

The victims went to a house where they told people what happened. The victims and two people from the house then got in a car and drove around to look for the robber, police said.

They spotted the man with a group of males, who all ran. He then fired several shots, striking their car. The victims drove to the police station to report what happened.

The shooter was described as a male in his late teens to 20s, about 5'6" with dreadlocks and wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Officers investigating found that a parked car and a garage near South Lime and Green streets had also been struck by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (717) 735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" plus the message to 847411. Callers do not have to give their names.