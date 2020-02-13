mccaskey facade
J.P. McCaskey High School, in the School District of Lancaster.

 PATRICK KIRCHNER | Staff file photo

Lancaster police are investigating a potentially threatening social media post targeting School District of Lancaster students, the district announced Thursday morning. 

"This morning toward the end of homeroom we were notified of a screen shot from Snap Chat that may include a threat against students," district spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder said. "Lancaster City Police were immediately notified and are conducting a thorough investigation."

The district is continuing a normal schedule and police presence may be seen across McCaskey Campus, Burkholder said. 

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Lancaster police said the investigation is ongoing, and there does not appear to be any danger to students or staff at any Lancaster school. 

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 717-735-3301 or submit a tip through the Lancaster police CrimeWatch page

Only high school students are in school today, Burkholder said, as the elementary and middle schools are closed for parent-teacher conferences. There is no school districtwide Friday. 

This story will be updated. 

