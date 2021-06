Lancaster police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Lancaster city home on Sunday night, according to a report by WGAL.

Shots were fired at a home on West Vine Street around 8:25 p.m., according to the report. No one was injured during the shooting, though investigators found shell casings at the scene.

The area was closed off as officers searched the scene but has since reopened, WGAL said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.