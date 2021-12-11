Lancaster city police officers paid tribute to the K-9 dog Axel on Friday, who died last week after veterinary professionals found an inoperable tumor at his spine.

Axel received a full procession given to any officer who dies while still on active duty, according to Lt. Chris Laser.

At 8 years old, Axel was set to retire in the next couple months and stay with his handler, Officer Steve Alexander.

“He was really looking forward to that transition from a working dog staying at his house to a true family pet,” Laser said of Alexander after the procession.

The ceremony included three police vehicles that passed through the bureau’s station on West Chestnut Street on Friday afternoon. It included the patrol car used by Axel and his handler. Alexander accompanied Axel’s remains in the procession’s middle vehicle, Laser said. Another police dog handler was in the third vehicle, Laser said.

The vehicles entered and left the city from the Walnut Street extension, Laser said. Axel's remains will stay with Alexander and his family.

In his service as a K-9, Axel aided police with crowd control and detecting narcotics, according to Laser.

The ceremony marked the first such procession for an active-duty officer since another animal got the same treatment in January 2020, the police horse Charlie, Laser said.

Police dogs typically stay in active duty for five to seven years, Laser said. When they retire, they often become a pet for the handler and their family.

A new handler and K-9 with Axel’s previous responsibilities will likely be in place by March, Laser said.