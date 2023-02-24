Lancaster city police charged two Lancaster men in a November shooting that killed one man and injured another inside the Prince of Subs.

Ziair Collymore, 22, and Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, are each charged with homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy.

Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed in the shooting and security guard Chris Johnson was injured.

Collymore was taken into custody Friday afternoon at Lancaster County probation office, police said. Westmoreland remains at large.

Collymore is also charged with reckless endangerment and a firearms violation.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

