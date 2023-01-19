Lancaster police charged a 22-year-old city man and two Lancaster Township teenagers in a Lancaster City shooting that left a 15-year-old with a bullet wound in his head on the afternoon of Jan. 7.

Police have arrested Sackiwa "Shawn" Ntuli, 22, Jose Ramos, 17, and Charles Freeman, 15, all of Lancaster, in relation to the attempted homicide.

The shooting happened on Pershing Avenue near Dauphin Street, the southeast part of the city, where police found a male with a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m.

Police said video footage shows the victim and another person encountering the three suspects at 1:28 p.m. on Pershing Avenue.

When the two groups saw each other, the suspects grabbed guns from their front waistbands of their pants and opened fire, taking cover behind nearby vehicles. The victim did the same.

The victim was shot and fell to the ground while his companion ran for his life, according to police.

The three suspects continued firing at the incapacitated victim before fleeing.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood with homes and businesses surrounding.

All three of the suspects have been charged with attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ramos and Freeman are both facing additional charges of possession of a firearm as a minor.