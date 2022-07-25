Lancaster police are searching for a Manor Township man they charged for the early-morning shooting that injured two people outside the troubled Legacy Social Lounge earlier this month.

According to charging documents, Laquan Idris Larue walked out of the after-hours club about 3 a.m. July 17 to a nearby SUV, retrieved a handgun from it, walked back toward the club and fired several shots, striking the two men.

Larue then tucked the gun into his waistband, calmly walked to the SUV, got in and drove away, the charging documents said.

The shooting was recorded on area surveillance cameras, police said.

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released, police said.

Police filed the charges against Larue, 36, of the 1400 block of Manor House Boulevard, on July 19 but did not disclose that until Monday, saying investigators were trying to arrest him.

Larue is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three charges related to firearms offenses. A prior drug conviction prevented Larue from legally owning a firearm.

On Friday, Gary Ziffer, who lives next door to Legacy, submitted to the city a petition signed by more than 70 residents and business owners in the block calling for the club at 317 North Queen to be shut down.

The petition said, “The health safety and welfare of the residents, business owners and property owners has been and continues to be irreparably jeopardized and damaged due to the Legacy Lounge.”

Ziffer said last week that the shooting was the latest in a long series of problematic incidents he’s witnessed during the time the club has operated, including excessive noise, fights and other unruly behavior.

Marcus Smith, who is one of Legacy’s owners, did not respond to text and phone messages seeking comment on the shooting.

The city is seeking a preliminary injunction in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas to temporarily close the club on grounds that Legacy fraudulently obtained a certificate of zoning compliance by misrepresenting the business.

A preliminary injunction would temporarily stop Legacy from operating until a hearing on the city’s allegations is held. That process is expected to take at least a month.

Ziffer said the city needs to act faster.

Jess King, chief of staff for Mayor Danene Sorace, said Monday she was looking into the matter.

Since Legacy opened in October, police have been called more than 50 times for noise disturbances, fights, assaults and shots fired.

At a May summary trial before a district judge, Smith and co-operator Charisse Perez were convicted of 22 noise violations between them. They said after the hearing they planned to appeal.