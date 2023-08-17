Who was Ann E. Graham?

Lancaster city police want to know, and they’re asking the public to help them in their search.

A Lancaster city resident reported finding a displaced grave marker for Graham in the 800 block of North Queen Street, and police are looking to reunite the headstone either with its burial plot or its owner.

“We hate to even have to say this, but vandalizing or stealing grave markers is not just a crime, it’s a violation of the memories and legacies that people have left behind,” the department said. “Let’s show respect and empathy for the resting places of our loved ones and those who came before us. Each marker tells a story, represents a life, and holds significance for families in our community. Let’s be the kind of community that honors and preserves these sacred spaces.”

The slanted headstone reads “Mother, Ann E. Graham, 1912-1978.”

Searches through online newspaper, ancestry and cemetery databases have so far yielded no leads.

Lancaster Historical Society archival assistant Marianne Heckles said it’s possible there was never an Ann E. Graham who lived in Lancaster County, as gravestones that have mistakes or are rundown have been used as building materials and pavers in the past.

Heckles said she has seen gardens lined by worn gravestones that have been replaced, but they’re often more than 150 years old. How a 45-year-old gravestone ends up discarded in a city area is beyond her.

“Unless someone found it somewhere in their travels and lugged it home, which is really weird,” Heckles said. “Yeah, I don’t know how it would have come from out of (Lancaster) County.”

The only grave markers the memorial-finding website findagrave.com has recorded for an Ann Graham who lived from 1912 to 1978 are in Nassau County, New York, and Dublin, Ireland — not exactly down the street. Slight alterations of spelling and dates show other Ann Grahams buried within the county, but none match the found marker.

City police are asking anyone about the gravestone to contact the department at 717-735-3318.