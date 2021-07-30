Police in Lancaster city are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was charged nearly a year ago, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Carly Elizabeth Rebman was charged on November 27, 2020, with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count simple assault, according to police.

Rebman assaulted a minor in her care, police said.

A warrant was issued last year, but officials believed she was out of the state until recently. The crimes happened on May 23, 2020, according to police.

Police said she might be with another wanted person, 32-year-old Shaun Schaefer, of Ephrata. He's wanted on a bench warrant and associated probation violations.

Police ask that anyone with information on Rebman and Schaefer call city police, at 717-735-3300.