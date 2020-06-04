Man faces felony charges for alleged threats to burn down Lancaster police station

A Lancaster man suspected of making threats Sunday to burn down the Lancaster city police station was charged with three felonies after a traffic stop Thursday morning, city police said.

The driver, Gerald N. Grauert, 35, was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East King Street, police said.

He was charged with three felony counts of criminal solicitation for arson, rioting and institutional vandalism, according to online court dockets.

Police detoured East King Street traffic onto Franklin Street while the suspect’s car was being searched. Traffic on Broad Street was also detoured at East Orange Street and at Conestoga Street.

After a police dog trained to detect odors associated with explosives indicated the presence of an odor in the small car, state police explosive specialists were called to the scene.

Lt. Bill Hickey, city police spokesperson, said Grauert is suspected of approaching people participating in Sunday afternoon’s protest caravan in Lancaster city and telling them he was going to burn down the police station that night.

Hickey said the man specified an attack at 9 p.m.

Some protesters photographed the man and put the photos on social media, Hickey said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police identified Grauert from the photos, but attempts to find him failed until officers spotted him Thursday morning driving on East King Street.