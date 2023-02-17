Lancaster police have arrested another teen in connection with the Jan. 7 Pershing Avenue shooting that left one victim with a bullet wound in his head.

Police arrested Charles J. Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township, Thursday, after they found him hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet in his residence.

Freeman is the second teen police have arrested in the case. Police previously arrested Jose Ramos, 17, of Lancaster, on Feb. 3.

Sackiwa "Shawn" Ntuli, 18, of Lancaster, is still at large.

Freeman is being held in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center and is denied bail. Ramos is currently in the Delaware County Prison on $250,000 bail.

The shooting happened on Pershing Avenue near Dauphin Street, in the southeast part of the city, where police found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m. Police said video footage shows the victim and another person encountering the three suspects at 1:28 p.m. on Pershing Avenue, a residential neighborhood.

When the two groups saw each other, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman grabbed guns from their front waistbands of their pants and opened fire, taking cover behind nearby vehicles. The victim also reached into his waistband and began running, but was shot and and fell to the ground while his companion ran for his life, according to police.

The three teenagers kept firing at the 15-year-old gunshot victim before fleeing, police said. Police described the 15-year-old's wounds as non-life-threatening.

In addition to attempted homicide, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman are each charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ramos and Freeman are also charged with possession of a firearm as a minor.

Ramos and Freeman are being charged as adults because of the nature of the crime.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ntuli to call 717-735-3301 and ask to speak with a detective. Information can be provided anonymously.