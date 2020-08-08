The Lancaster Bureau of Police has announced it will hold a press conference Saturday at 3 p.m. alongside local faith based leaders to address the protest planned for Sunday morning.

Lancaster Bureau of Police's full press release can be found here.

The early Sunday morning protest, organized by Green Dream, a group that describes itself as “a non-profit civil rights organization,” is being held in response to the arrest of three demonstrators during Wednesday's protest in Lancaster city.

Wednesday’s demonstration protested the proposed rezoning and redevelopment of St. Joseph’s Hospital, along with other health care issues, according to a press release from Put People First! PA.

"The purpose of the conference is to address the protest that is planned for Sunday 8/9/2020. The conference will be an effort to call for peace and for the demonstration to be held without incident," the press release reads.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in front of the Lancaster Bureau of Police station on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster city.

