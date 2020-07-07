A Lancaster personal trainer who most recently worked at TF Fitness will be going to trial for three charges of misdemeanor indecent assault, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Rasheen T. Glover, 33, of Union Street in Lancaster, was charged with the assaults in March, the district attorney's office said.

Glover is accused of assaulting three women that were his clients during workout routines, while doing progress photos and when measurements were taken in a private room, according to the district attorney's office.

A Lancaster County detective also testified that the three women reported Glover touched them inappropriately, made sexually explicit comments and rubbed his genitals on them, the district attorney's office said.

The incidents happened in 2018 and 2019, according to the district attorney's office. Glover was a trainer with D-Time Fitness and R Fitness before TF Fitness.

Glover is free on $20,000 unsecured bail, the district attorney's office said, but is prohibited from training women clients as part of his bail conditions.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police are also asking that anyone with information about Glover that they feel police should know is asked to call the district attorney's office at 717-299-8100 or their local police department.

Glover has a formal arraignment schedule for July 24 with District Magisterial Judge Andrew LeFever, according to court documents.

For more Lancaster County news: