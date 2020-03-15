A Lancaster man who worked as a personal trainer has been charged after groping several clients during workout sessions, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Rasheen Glover, 33, of Union Street, was a trainer with D-Time Fitness, R-Fitness and TF Fitness, the district attorney's office said.

Lancaster Bureau of Police and the district attorney's office investigated incidents that took place during 2018 and 2019 in which Glover was said to touch clients inappropriately and make explicit sexual comments, the district attorney's office said.

Glover assaulted two women while trying to take "progress photos," the district attorney's office said.

During another incident, Glover took a woman's phone as she was attempting to leave while making sexually explicit comments, the district attorney's office said. Glover then attempted to pull her into a garage located at the rear of the gym.

Glover is charged with three counts of indecent assault, court documents said, and was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.