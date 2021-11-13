Lancaster police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a local pediatrician in the city last month and drove away from the scene.

Dr. Steven F. Killough was struck as he was crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29, according to Lt. Mark Radmore.

Killough was 66 and had been a pediatrician in Lancaster for the past 30 years, according to his obituary.

He "cared for generations of children in Lancaster County over his three-decade career," his obituary reads.

Killough is survived by his wife, Nan, and their two children, Emily and Andrew. Nan and Steven were married for 39 years.

A work van driving south on Prince Street turned left onto Chestnut Street and hit Killough while he was walking in the crosswalk, Radmore said. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the Lancaster city police station.

The van’s driver, described as an adult male, initially stopped and helped Killough off the road. An ambulance in the area came upon the crash within seconds and transported Killough before the man drove away.

Killough died Friday of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

Police were able to track down the company that owns the van. Investigators are now trying to determine who was driving the van at the time of the crash, Radmore said.

Any potential charges in the case will be determined by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and could depend on factors including the driver’s license status, Radmore said.

The crash remains under investigation.