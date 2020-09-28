A former journalist who hosted an overtly racist and anti-Semitic podcast popular with white nationalists confirmed he is the creator of The Lancaster Patriot, a website launched earlier this year.

The website's creator, Norman Asa Garrison III, was until at least last month using the alias "Spectre" to host The Third Rail podcast on the white supremacist website The Right Stuff.

Writing on The Lancaster Patriot, Garrison downplayed racist remarks he made on the podcast as attempts at humor.

Garrison wrote, "This smear was based on an edgy politics and humor podcast I used to appear on, where I imitated a 'Frasier' style character while we discussed hot button topics and pushed the envelope with jokes."

LNP | LancasterOnline reported on Garrison's background in a story published Sept. 27. Despite repeated efforts to contact him for comment, Garrison never responded.

But late Saturday, after the LNP | LancasterOnline story was published online, Garrison responded via a post on his own site.

LNP, he wrote, is "going to great lengths to undermine and destroy their fledging [sic] competition by seeking to find out who our backers, staffers and owners are."

"[L]et me be clear – I am guilty of being all the things the modern left hates – a white, Christian, nationalist, pro-life, conservative, pro-gun, heterosexual male – but I am not a white supremacist, anti-Semitic or a bigot," he wrote.

On his podcast, Garrison joked about the Holocaust, suggested that his listeners accuse Black people of retail theft or carrying a firearm, and referred to the number 88, a common white nationalist signal referring to the eighth letter of the alphabet, “H,” which is meant to represent “Heil Hitler.”

He discussed the merits of the white nationalist movement on the podcast and in one episode told followers that they should only display Nazi flags and Nazi salutes amongst themselves, not publicly, to avoid creating a bad image for the movement.

Garrison’s podcast was hosted on The Right Stuff website, an Alt-right site ran by prominent white nationalist Mike Peinovich. Last month, Peinovich announced he was forming a new white nationalist political party called The National Justice Party, which lists its headquarters in Butler, PA.

Terry Christopher, a member of the leadership of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, met with Garrison last week, who introduced himself as “Trey Oliver.”

“I have criticized LNP for being biased and unfair to conservatives in our community, I stand by that criticism, but not in this case,” Christopher said on the Facebook page for his conservative podcast “The Right Frame of Mind.”

“It is with disappointment that I tell you that what I heard (in Garrison’s podcast) was troubling. … The GOP mission and our community are important to me and I hate to see what extremists on the left have tried to accomplish, however we can not complain about extremists on one side and sit idly by for extremists who argue that they belong to our own political tribe," Christopher wrote.

In the days since LNP | LancasterOnline reached out for comment and published this story, prominent local Republicans such as County Commissioner Josh Parsons and state Senator Scott Martin have unfollowed the Lancaster Patriot Twitter account.