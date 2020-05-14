The Lancaster Parking Authority will resume parking meter enforcement Monday — with a week's grace period — and street sweeping enforcement and residential permit parking on June 1.

Starting Monday, the authority will begin issuing warning citations to people parking at meters notifying them that paid parking has returned. Paid parking will be enforced starting Tuesday, May 26.

"Many employees in the city are using the streets for all day parking for free. It is time we return the streets for their intended purpose of turnover to serve the businesses that are open," Larry Cohen, the authority's executive director, said.

The authority operates street parking for short-term use — for people dining, shopping or running other errands; garage parking is for people who work downtown and the like.

Cohen said resuming enforcements are small steps toward helping the city's economic recovery. The authority will also begin bring back about a half-dozen enforcement employees; staff was cut about 60-70% in response to state-ordered shutdown because of COVID-19.

The authority took in took in about $30,000 in April, or about 5% percent of it's budget for the month, and expects similar revenue this May, according to Cohen. Money coming is from garage leases.

Street sweeping enforcement will resume June 1, after a two-month break. Street sweeping resumed April 20 after being halted for about a month.

Columbia resumed street sweeping and ticketing on Monday; Lancaster Township resumed street sweeping May 4 and will begin ticketing May 18.

The authority's office will remain closed for public transactions. Cohen said the authority has been handling transactions on-line and by email and phone effectively.