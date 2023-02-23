The Lancaster Parking Authority board has postponed voting on whether to accept the sole $1.5 million bid submitted to create and install public art at the Christian Street Garage overlooking Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street.

More than 20 community members — an uncommon crowd for a parking authority meeting — showed up Thursday morning to complain about the design, the cost and the process the city used to choose and include the garage art.

But the board wasn’t voting to appease its critics.

Instead, because only one bid was submitted, the board wanted justification of cost submitted by Benchmark Construction Co., of Brownstown. Its bid is $900,000 more than the $600,000 the authority budgeted for the art component in 2018.

“I would like some kind of reconciliation or something like that from the engineer of record … on the fair and reasonableness of the single good that we received,” said board member Sheldon Weaver, an engineer and project manager.

Reached after the meeting, Stuart Smith, Benchmark’s vice president of market growth, said, “Benchmark is eager to help the LPA reconcile its budget.”

Benchmark did not have a representative at the meeting.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The parking authority agenda packet included a letter dated Feb. 7 from Mayor Danene Sorace stating, “It remains the responsibility of the authority to complete the façade in accordance with the terms and conditions established by city council. Failure to do so may result in the city exercising its legal right to ensure those conditions are satisfied.”

Matthew Creme, the board’s solicitor, noted that the authority, though also a government entity, has a relationship with the city in the plaza development as a real estate developer.

"We, as the authority, went through the same process that anybody would go through to obtain development approval for a construction project, in this case a garage," he said.

The 4-0 vote — board member Phillip Cabassa was absent — followed more than an hour of public comment and discussion of the project, though authority officials continued to reiterate that the authority had no control over the art that was selected.

The art

The city selected Miami-based R&R Studios to come up with a design. R&R’s “The New Lancaster Rainbow” consists of colored aluminum tubing hung vertically on the façade.

April Koppenhaver, founder of Mulberry Art Studios, said she and others invested in the city’s art community decades ago, helping the city blossom as an arts destination.

“We love the city. That's why we're here and why we have had the intestinal fortitude to grunt it out through thick and thin,” she said.

She likened R&R to McDonald’s.

“They’re putting their brand on our unique city. It's just like McDonald's coming with yellow arches. You will find these rainbow aluminum tubes in other cities. And once you see an R&R project, you'll recognize it wherever you travel,” she said.

Moirajeanne FitzGerald, former owner of the boutique Here to Timbuktu, gave the board images of an R&R design at a facility in Warwick, Rhode Island, that also uses colored tubing.

“I say, are we prepared to spend a million and a half dollars on a recycled design? … We’re just getting a mass-produced work,” FitzGerald said.

Devon Danz suggested a “green wall” would be more appropriate, noting a 2016 proposal for a vertical greenhouse along the façade of the Prince Street Garage.

“We have mandates to control our stormwater runoff,” Danz said.

Former mayor Art Morris and George Mummert asked about the city’s approval process, with Morris asking on what, specifically, Sorace was relying on when she said the authority must carry out the art component.

“Art, I’ll be blunt. I’m not going to ask them that question,” Creme, the board’s solicitor, said. “Because I know the answer to it. I agree with them. I agree with them that this is a condition of the approval. You may disagree with them, but I do (agree). ... I am advising my client.”