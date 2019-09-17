A Lancaster man and woman have been charged with drug and weapon possession after police responding to a complaint about drug activity found them with drugs and a handgun, Lancaster city police said.

Police found Daijon Bair, 19, and Pasha Galura, 20, in a parked car in the 600 block of Second Street shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday and smelled marijuana, police said.

A search of the Toyota found a 9 mm handgun and cash, multiple THC oil vape cartridges and materials commonly used for drug packaging, police said. Neither Bair or Galura have a concealed carry permit.

Each were charged with possession with felony intent to deliver THC oil, a third-degree felony firearm violation, marijuana possession and related charges. They are free after posting $10,000 bail.

