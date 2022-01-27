After serving the Lancaster County community for 20 years advocating for youth mental wellness, the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation has changed its name to the Touchstone Foundation.

“It was time to make the change to a name that better reflects the organization and what we do. We wanted a name that would have a lot of meaning behind it, that had a bit of emotional connection to people,” said executive director Anna Brendle Kennedy.

The pandemic, Brendle Kennedy said, has taken a heavy toll on children and youth.

“Children need other adults in their lives who are good role models when the people in their family can’t. We are here to help, and it is important for the community to understand the increased need our youth has for services because they are really struggling” she said.

The foundation chose the name Touchstone because it has many meanings.

“As a foundation we too are many things. We’re people driven. We improve the lives and well-being of youth, their families, and communities. We want to be a safe place of comfort and security for someone," Brendle Kennedy said.

Touchstone traces its history to Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital, also known as Community Hospital. When the hospital was sold to Health Management Associates in 1999, the former hospital’s foundation was renamed the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation.

The Touchstone Foundation is located in Lancaster city at 128 E. Grant St. (Suite 104) and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about the foundation is available at touchstonefound.org/.