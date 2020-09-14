Lancaster officers used "chemical munitions" on protesters gathered downtown early Monday morning.

The protests came after 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance -- Munoz was shot after he charged at an officer with a knife, according to police.

Protesters gathered on the access ramp on the west side of the police station. The group eventually locked arms and moved further up that ramp, police said in a news release.

"A public address system was used to provide several warnings that if the group did not move from the ramp that chemical munitions would be deployed," according to the release. "The group failed to follow the instructions and chemical agents were used to disperse the crowd. Members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle parked in the front of the police station. "Bricks were thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window."

Protesters on the ramp, W. Chestnut St., and the park adjacent to the station threw water bottles, glass bottles, bricks and other objects at officers, according to police. "OC spray" was then used on protesters who refused to move from the ramp and were "physically challenging" officers, according to the release.

Protesters are still gathered outside the police station, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

