Lancaster police officers use riot control agents on protesters early Monday morning. Protesters gathered outside the police station following the death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
Lancaster officers used "chemical munitions" on protesters gathered downtown early Monday morning.
The protests came after 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance -- Munoz was shot after he charged at an officer with a knife, according to police.
Protesters gathered on the access ramp on the west side of the police station. The group eventually locked arms and moved further up that ramp, police said in a news release.
"A public address system was used to provide several warnings that if the group did not move from the ramp that chemical munitions would be deployed," according to the release. "The group failed to follow the instructions and chemical agents were used to disperse the crowd. Members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle parked in the front of the police station. "Bricks were thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window."
Protesters on the ramp, W. Chestnut St., and the park adjacent to the station threw water bottles, glass bottles, bricks and other objects at officers, according to police. "OC spray" was then used on protesters who refused to move from the ramp and were "physically challenging" officers, according to the release.
Protesters gather outside of the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut St. The protests came after Lancaster police shot and killed a man following a domestic disturbance, according to police.
Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic disturbance on Sunday, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
Officers were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
Details about how the shooting happened weren't released, but police said preliminary information indicates "the man was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting."
A sign at the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Protesters gather outside of the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut St. The protests came after Lancaster police shot and killed a man following a domestic disturbance, according to police.
Protesters gathered outside of the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut Street on Sunday to protest the officer who shot and killed a man in Lancaster city earlier Sunday evening.
Protesters gathered outside of the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut Street on Sunday to protest the officer who shot and killed a man in Lancaster city earlier Sunday evening.
Protesters gathered outside of the Lancaster city police station on West Chestnut Street on Sunday to protest the officer who shot and killed a man in Lancaster city earlier Sunday evening.
A State Police SUV has the windshield smashed at the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
The police officers secure the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
The police officers secure the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
People are chanting at the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
People are chanting at the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A sign at the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A police officer secure the crime scene tape after the investigators arrive to the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Fremont Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
The scene of police shootingon Laurel Street and Fremont Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.
