Lancaster city is not planning to cut its police budget next year, despite a months-long campaign by activists locally and across the county to “defund the police” in the wake of the high-profile killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

At 1.7%, it’s the leanest proposed increase that Capt. Todd Umstead could recall. Umstead, who helped put the budget together, made the assessment during a budget presentation earlier this month.

Almost all of the increase is related to pension obligations and medical benefits.

“We’ve heard from residents that they want more public safety – not less, but they want it differently. They want more transparency, accountability, trust and relationships – not fewer officers on the streets,” Mayor Danene Sorace said in a recent email.

The $27.2 million police budget calls for keeping officer complement the same.

Below staffing level

The department is budgeted for 145 officers, but with existing vacancies and four expected retirements in January, the number of working officers is expected to drop to 133 next month.

Recruitment efforts are ongoing and seven new officers were sworn in Wednesday.

Since 2011, the city has hired 66 officers and has had 73 leave, Umstead said. The department has only had 145 officers at two points since then.

The budget also includes money for a second social worker. The city’s first social worker, Leilani Tran, joined in September 2019.

Umstead said a second social worker will be welcomed, as Tran is “close to overwhelmed.”

The social worker position does not respond to crime-related calls in the place of officers; instead, the goal is to reduce repeat calls for police assistance by helping solve problems such as mental illness, drug addiction and homelessness.

“The foundation of public safety is trust between the police and the community they serve,” Sorace said. “The city has done a lot of work in this area over the past few years and made continued commitments going forward. We’ve brought new interim leadership into the police bureau and have committed to a process to discern permanent leadership.”

Sorace picked John Bey, a retired career Pennsylvania State Police captain who spent two years as Middletown’s police chief, as interim chief and council unanimously approved his selection a month ago.

Bey succeeds Jarrad Berkihiser, whose unexpected retirement Sorace announced on Oct. 2. Sorace said she came to doubt he shared her vision for the direction of the police department, following protests against police violence nationally and, locally, the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz in September.

The city is conducting a national search for a permanent chief, and Bey, 56, has made it known he wants the position.

The city’s overall $64.5 million spending plan is scheduled for final adoptions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. The plan does not call for a tax increase.