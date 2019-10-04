Halloween is still weeks away, but Lancaster is already looking ahead to the holiday season that follows.

Each year, a donated evergreen is placed in Penn Square and decorated to serve as Lancaster's Christmas tree.

It serves as the centerpiece of the Mayor's Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas, celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 29 this year.

This week, the city, in conjunction with the group Lancaster's Economic Action for Downtown's Success, or LEADS, put out the call for "an appropriately shaped, 25 foot or taller" tree.

Property owners are asked to contact city Arborist Jim Bower, either by phone at (717) 291-4846, or email at jbower@cityoflancasterpa.com.

The city and LEADS will select the tree. The city will arrange to have it cut down and transported. Donors are acknowledged publicly, though some in the past have chosen to remain anonymous.