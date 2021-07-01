Hot Weather
Buy Now

Guests battle the heat at the Lititz Springs Pool in Lititz June 29, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

It was awfully hot in Lancaster County this week, but, according to the National Weather Service, it wasn't record-breaking heat.

Lancaster was just 1 degree away from a record high Wednesday, when it hit 94 degrees, said Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, referencing unofficial data from a cooperative observing site in Lancaster city.

The record for June 30 is 95 degrees, set in 1991. On Tuesday, the high of 93 was 4 degrees shy of the record, 97 degrees, reached in 1997 and 2012. Monday's high of 92 degrees was 3 degrees short of the record, 95 degrees, also set in 1991.

"We had a pretty good heat wave," Evanego said of the county's first heat wave — meaning three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher — of the summer.

The area gets a bit of a break from the stifling heat and humidity for the next few days, Evanego said.

Evanego expects a high in the upper-70s today and mid-70s on Saturday. Both today’s and Saturday's forecast includes a chance of rain showers. Sunday — Independence Day — and Monday look to be dry and full of sun, Evanego said, with a high of 80 degrees on Sunday and in the upper 80s on Monday.

A return to 90-degree heat, along with a high level of humidity, is likely in store for Tuesday, Evanego said.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next