It was awfully hot in Lancaster County this week, but, according to the National Weather Service, it wasn't record-breaking heat.

Lancaster was just 1 degree away from a record high Wednesday, when it hit 94 degrees, said Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, referencing unofficial data from a cooperative observing site in Lancaster city.

The record for June 30 is 95 degrees, set in 1991. On Tuesday, the high of 93 was 4 degrees shy of the record, 97 degrees, reached in 1997 and 2012. Monday's high of 92 degrees was 3 degrees short of the record, 95 degrees, also set in 1991.

"We had a pretty good heat wave," Evanego said of the county's first heat wave — meaning three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher — of the summer.

The area gets a bit of a break from the stifling heat and humidity for the next few days, Evanego said.

Evanego expects a high in the upper-70s today and mid-70s on Saturday. Both today’s and Saturday's forecast includes a chance of rain showers. Sunday — Independence Day — and Monday look to be dry and full of sun, Evanego said, with a high of 80 degrees on Sunday and in the upper 80s on Monday.

A return to 90-degree heat, along with a high level of humidity, is likely in store for Tuesday, Evanego said.