The second chapter of Keri Blakinger’s memoir “Corrections in Ink,” published Tuesday, begins with an excerpt from a March 2011 Lancaster Intelligencer Journal article.

The article, which identifies Blakinger as a “former national skating star and Lancaster Country Day School graduate,” is not a pleasant one. It details how Blakinger, then a 26-year-old Cornell University student, was arrested with nearly 6 ounces of uncut heroin.

Now, a little more than a decade later, this article delivers happier news. This story is about how Blakinger, who turns 38 next week, kicked her heroin habit, got out of jail, became a successful journalist and, now, published a memoir.

“Corrections in Ink” has garnered praise from Piper Kerman, author of “Orange is the New Black,” who, calls it “an electric and unforgettable memoir about a young woman's journey―from the ice rink, to addiction and a prison sentence, to the newsroom…” in a blurb on the book’s cover.

Blakinger currently covers criminal justice for the nonprofit news organization the Marshall Project, a focus influenced by her own time in the prison system. Her byline has also appeared in the Washington Post, VICE and other outlets. And Blakinger’s reporting has enacted change: her 2018 reporting for the Houston Chronicle on toothless Texas prisoners in need of dentures led to prisons printing 3D dentures for inmates.

“I sometimes joke that it wasn’t so much that I got off heroin, I just found a more socially acceptable thing to be addicted to,” Blakinger says about her journalism career during a recent phone interview. “I found a career that I’m passionate about. And I know that not everyone is lucky enough to have a job that happens to be something they’re passionate about. I’ve been really fortunate in that sense. And it’s also made it a lot easier to stay away from drugs and all the other self-destructive tendencies from my past.

Reliving the past

And Blakinger doesn’t shy away from writing about those self-destructive tendencies in “Corrections in Ink.” She chronicles her upper-middle-class childhood growing up in the suburbs of Lancaster city, which she describes as being full of idyllic activities like participating in Girl Scouts, horseback riding and ice skating (“a smorgasbord of suburbia”) but also a place where “you might pass by a drug deal on one street and a horse-and-buggy on the next.”

She describes her young self as “Obsessive and anxious. Overachieving and talkative. Driven, but not stable.”

Blakinger writes about her childhood with a hyper-focus on competitive ice skating, getting good grades and maintaining a sense of control. She’s open about her struggles with eating disorders. She writes about her self-destructive tendencies and suicidal ideation. She begins to spin out of control faster than a mistimed double axel. She was an Energized bunny who turned to huffing glue, then to Adderall, ecstasy, crack and finally, heroin. Eventually, she finds herself admiring the brilliant green tree leaves as she jumps off the Steward Avenue bridge over the Cascadilla Creek in Ithaca, New York.

“I don’t think I realized how difficult it was until after I would write a section,” Blakinger says about reflecting on her troubled past. “I would write one of these really dark sections and sort of not realize how much it was affecting my mood and then I’d be into the next chapter and be like, ‘Oh wow I was really in a dark place last week.’ Some of this is some pretty dark (stuff) to try to relive.”

It didn’t help that she began working on her memoir in earnest during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let me tell you, writing a dark personal memoir during a pandemic is like 0/10, do not recommend,” Blakinger says.

“Corrections in Ink” is a dark book, but Blakinger masterfully guides the reader through her experiences with fully realized portraits of the characters that populate her life, caustic humor and brilliant insights into larger societal problems regarding addiction, race, sexual abuse and the criminal justice system. And in later chapters, readers experience a sense of hope along with a newly free Blakinger, as she turns to reporting and finds success covering the criminal justice system.

“It’s a really impressive feat of memoir, sociology, political science and cultural anthropological work and it’s very generous in how it deals with people,” says Luke Jacob, Blakinger’s former ninth-grade English teacher at Lancaster Country Day School.

Jacob, who now works as the director of Writing, Communication and Media Literacy at La Jolla Country Day School in San Diego, California, is one of the people Blakinger writes about in “Corrections in Ink.” Jacob was a sympathetic ear during her struggles as a student and someone Blakinger periodically kept in contact with and called or wrote letters to from prison. He even sent her pictures of her letters to use for reference as she was writing her book.

“I’m very proud of her,” Jacob says. “It’s one thing to live through all that and that’s enough to be proud of, but to then to have turned it into something that other people might find helpful or valuable is a testament to her desire to make something out of this.”

Putting a face on incarceration

Blakinger kept journals throughout her stay at Tompkins County Jail and Albion Correctional Facility, both in New York.

“One of the other women I met in jail suggested that I start writing and that it could possibly be a book,” says Blakinger. “It was always in my mind and after I got out, I tried, I put some things together, but I realized I had no idea what I was doing and didn’t know how to make anything of this and decided instead I was just going to turn to be the best reporter I could be and if someday a book happened, it happened and if not, whatever.”

Blakinger says part of her desire to write “Corrections in Ink” was to put a face to the faceless.

“I think that for a lot of people, people in prison are just sort of a faceless number,” says Blakinger. “It’s so hard to see what happens in prisons because it’s all behind razor wire.To a lot of people, I think what goes on in prison sounds very abstract. And when you hear horror stories, they are just allegations made by a faceless person who has been convicted of a felony and is labeled as inherently untrustworthy. One of my hopes in writing this is I would put a face to incarceration for another group of people – the people who read this book.”

Publishing the book doesn’t feel like the close of a chapter either. Blakinger says her past inside the prison system will always be relevant to her criminal justice reporting. She says her sources inside jails and prison feel comfortable opening and trusting her and she’s even received letters from people behind bars addressed to “the reporter who did time.”

“This is still the world that I move in all the time and as long as I’m doing that, my past is going to come up,” she says. “I’m going to cover a lot of stories that resonate with things I’ve experienced and are going to bring up memories and lead me down roads from my own past.”