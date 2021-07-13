Lancaster earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. The Red Rose City came in at No. 74. (According to CBS Philly, last year Lancaster was No. 67.)

Boulder, Colorado, earned the nation’s top ranking. Harrisburg beat out Lancaster by several spots, landing at No. 61.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States for factors like quality of life, job markets and value to determine its rankings.

Lancaster scored especially high in a few select categories. The county was ranked third in Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania (behind Harrisburg and Pittsburgh), fifth in Places to Retire, 17th in Safest Places to Live and 22nd in Quality of Life.

Affordability played a key factor in the rankings. Lancaster scored well in that category too, with its average 2020 housing costs coming in at $226,550 – well below the national average of $315,743.

U.S. News cited Lancaster’s balance between natural and commercial spaces – from farmland to suburbs to the historic downtown – as being particularly appealing to residents. The pleasant climate played a factor in the rankings as well. Downtown’s “First Friday” events were mentioned, as well as Buchanan Park and the county’s parks and hiking trails. The local food industry was also highlighted.

Read the full report and see the rest of the rankings here.