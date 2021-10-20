U.S. News & World Report has shared its 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire in the United States list, and once again, Lancaster landed in the Top 10.

The list, which released on Oct. 19, evaluated 150 of the country’s most populous areas and ranked them according to several factors including housing affordability, health care and overall happiness – which takes into account crime rate and air quality. Lancaster came in at No. 5 overall. The four locations ahead of Lancaster were all in Florida with Sarasota being the No. 1 best place to retire.

In 2020, Lancaster was No. 5 on the Best Places to Retire List. In 2019, Lancaster was No. 3.

Earlier this year, the U.S. News ranked Lancaster as No. 74 in its list of Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Pennsylvania had a particularly strong presence of the list. According to U.S. News, Lancaster was the only Pennsylvania location to crack the Top 25 on last year’s Best Places to Retire List. But this year, the Red Rose City ranked ahead of other several Pennsylvania areas that fell within the Top 25 including Allentown (No. 11); Harrisburg, (No. 13); Reading (No. 15); York (No. 17); Philadelphia (No. 19); Scranton (No. 21).

Lancaster had an overall score of 7.2 and scored particularly well in the health care category with a score of 9.3. U.S. News highlighted the area’s diverse living spaces from rural farmland, to suburbs to the bustling city.

The data used for the list came from a survey of Americans approaching or of retirement age to determine what factors matter most to them when choosing a place to retire. Other sources included the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index and the U.S. News ranking of best hospitals.

Read the full report and see the rest of the rankings here.