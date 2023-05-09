The NAACP Lancaster branch will host an online forum Thursday where voters can hear directly from the eight Democratic candidates for Lancaster City Council.

The 90-minute event, co-hosted by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Lancaster branch, will begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can register for free at lanc.news/NAACPforum. Upon registration, attendees should receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link to watch the forum.

Darrel Guy Kimble, an NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha member, will moderate Thursday’s discussion.

Blanding Watson, the Lancaster NAACP president, said he expects criminal justice, education, economics, home rule and affordable housing to be discussed. Residents can submit questions ahead of time to lancasternaacp2302@gmail.com for consideration, though Blanding said questions also will be taken live during the online forum.

“We want people to be informed about who is running for public office,” Watson said. “The (council members) are the ones who make decisions for people every day.”

Council incumbents Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed are seeking to fill three of the four open seats this year and have been endorsed by the Lancaster Democratic Committee. Residents Tene Darby, John Hursh, Andre Gilbert, Dayna London and Ivan Acosta-Velez are also running this year, though they did not receive official support from the party.

Throughout the race, which included two previous forums, candidates have generally agreed on the city’s most pressing issues, but they don’t always agree on how to solve them. For example, Darby, Gilbert, London and Acosta-Velez have proposed cutting budget items to ease the tax burden of residents while Bakay, Arroyo, Ahmed and Hursh have expressed hesitancy around cuts. Instead, they point to home rule as a solution.

The race also has been marked by a call for more geographic representation, primarily from southeast candidates Darby and Gilbert, who say council is diminished because it has no members from their neighborhood.

Watson said the NAACP is a nonpartisan organization and will not endorse any candidates ahead of the election.