The Lancaster branch of the NAACP will mark the organization's "Founders Day" with a reception, panel discussion and workshops Monday, Feb. 24, at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave.
Building on the national theme “When We Fight We Win,” the local event will feature a panel discussion on criminal justice, education, economic issues and historic perspective.
Speakers include Brandon Flood, Pennsylvania’s secretary of pardons; Norman Bristol-Colon, executive director of the Pennsylvania 2020 Complete Count; Rev. Kenneth Huston, NAACP Pennsylvania state president; Leroy Hopkins, president of the African-American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania; Guerline Laurore, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission director of policy and intergovernmental affairs; Barbara Wilson, former Lancaster city councilwoman and housing authority executive director; and Pedro Rivera, Pennsylvania secretary of education.
The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the 6:30 p.m. panel discussion.
In addition, two related workshops beforehand will focus on entrepreneurship and education. These workshops require an RSVP and registration, as seating is limited. To reserve a space, send an email to: lancasternaacp@yahoo.com or call 717-723-8892. Sp