The Lancaster NAACP is calling upon Solanco School District to “take all necessary actions to eliminate all and any forms of racial discrimination” in response to allegations of racism made by two former Solanco students.

Some in the southern end, meanwhile, are rushing to defend their community as critics question how much it values diversity in its schools.

A civil lawsuit filed in federal court in June alleges Anthony Cox, the high school football coach, on multiple occasions used racial slurs in what was described as a “racist and hostile environment” created by Solanco.

Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster NAACP, said the association is “deeply concerned by the alleged racist conduct” outlined in the complaint.

The group, he said, is “ready and willing to work with the school system, as well as the complainants, to develop policies and procedures that should and will guard against racial discriminatory practices.”

But not everyone, particularly those who call Solanco home, buys the allegations.

Cox’s supporters recently created a social media page, titled “We Support Coach Cox,” in an effort to show their allegiance to him and the district amid the accusations.

Among those posting to the page is 2016 Solanco High School graduate Noah McCardell, who said he was coached by Cox in his junior and senior years.

“As someone who spent two years playing for him, I am disgusted at the accusations brought against him,” he wrote.

McCardell, who is white, stated he never heard Cox use racist or discriminatory language in his “time alone” with him.

“Yes, he is a tough coach and can be hard on players at times,” he added, “but I have found that the players who work hard and give respect to him will be given respect back.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the page had 469 “likes."

A message sent to the page’s administrator was not returned.

Solanco School District declined to comment on NAACP’s statement, as well as the social media page. A district official referred a reporter to its lawyer.