Trump claims protesters in DC risked facing 'vicious dogs'

Demonstrators walk along Pennsylvania Avenue as they protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

In response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, Lancaster NAACP has released a statement showing their support for justice and increased civic engagement.

Their full statement can be read below.

Download PDF Lancaster NAACP George Floyd press release

Two peaceful protests have been organized for this weekend in Lancaster -- one in person and the other in vehicles -- following Floyd's death. Both protests are not affiliated with Lancaster NAACP.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police also released a statement regarding the murder of Floyd.

Here's our live video of today's protest:

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles