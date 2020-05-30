In response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, Lancaster NAACP has released a statement showing their support for justice and increased civic engagement.

Their full statement can be read below.

Two peaceful protests have been organized for this weekend in Lancaster -- one in person and the other in vehicles -- following Floyd's death. Both protests are not affiliated with Lancaster NAACP.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police also released a statement regarding the murder of Floyd.

Here's our live video of today's protest:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles